Justin Bieber Updates Fans On His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

After revealing last June that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber posted a positive update about his partial facial paralysis.

The Grammy Award winner, showed off the mobility he has gained in his face, an improvement from the last time he posted about it.

Last year, he was having a hard time blinking and the paralysis kept him from even smiling. The new photos on Instagram, showed him doing both.

