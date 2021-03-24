Home » R&B News » Justin Bieber Visits Prison With Pastor

Justin Bieber made a trip to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Tuesday (March 23rd) to spread the word of God.

A rep for CDCR told TMZ that the warden of the state prison signed off on a brief visit for him and his pastor to support faith-based programs. 

Although the exact pastor was unnamed, they were likely from Churchome.  Bieber made clear on Instagram in January that he was no longer affiliated with Hillsong Church and is a member of Churchome, lead by Judah and Chelsea Smith.

