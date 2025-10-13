Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” Reaches No. 1 On Pop Airplay Chart, Tying Bruno Mars’ Record

Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart dated October 18. This marks Bieber’s 11th chart-topper of his career, while tying Bruno Mars for the most No. 1s among solo male artists since the chart’s inception in 1992. This achievement places Bieber alongside Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Rihanna, each with 11 No. 1 hits, second only to Taylor Swift’s record 13. “Daisies,” from his new album SWAG, returns Bieber to the Pop Airplay summit for the first time since 2022, and extends his span of No. 1 hits to nearly a decade, beginning with “What Do You Mean?” in 2015. The song also dethroned Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” which had held the No. 1 spot for a record 16 weeks, ultimately surpassing Ace of Base’s 14-week reign in 1994 with “The Sign” for the all-time mark. (Billboard)