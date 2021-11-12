Justin Bieber’s Road To Sobriety Was ‘Extremely Difficult’ Says His Wife Hailey

PRPhotos.com

In a recent YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber spoke openly about his battle with addictions and now his wife Hailey Bieber is talking. When they became a couple, he made the choice to get sober and she supported him.

Hailey’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin once struggled with a cocaine addiction. She says that growing up around people in recovery gave her insight into supporting her husband s journey to sobriety. She says that during Justin’s dark times, it was “extremely difficult.”

Justin says his addiction was so serious that his security would come into his room at night just to check his pulse. “He commented, ” I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”

Justin Bieber’s addictions included marijuana, alcohol, psychedelic mushrooms, pills, and other drugs. He says that they were “an escape” for him.

He tells his story in the YouTube docuseries called Justin Bieber Seasons.

TL;DR:

When they became a couple, he made the choice to get sober and she supported him. Justin says his addiction was so serious that his security would come into his room at night just to check his pulse. He tells his story in the YouTube docuseries called Justin Bieber Seasons.