Justin Bieber’s Surprise Release, ‘SWAG,’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart

Justin Bieber‘s surprise new album, SWAG, makes an impressive debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, earning the singer his second career chart-topping album in this category. SWAG generated 163,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. over the last week, while also marking Bieber’s biggest streaming week ever. The album’s lead single, “Yukon,” also secures the No. 1 position on the Hot R&B Songs chart, earning Bieber his sixth chart-topper in this category. SWAG‘s chart success also extends to its debut at No. 2 on both the all-genre Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, trailing only Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 on both tallies. SWAG generated a total of eight debuts on the Hot R&B Songs chart, pushing Bieber’s career total to 32 entries on the nearly 13-year-old list. (Billboard)