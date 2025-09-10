Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” Becomes His First Radio No. 1 in Three Years

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart this week, marking the pop superstar’s first radio chart-topper in three years, dating back to 2022’s “Ghost.” “Yukon,” from Bieber’s SWAG album, ascended from No. 5 to No. 1, becoming his sixth Rhythmic Airplay No. 1 of his celebrated career. The song also gained traction on multiple Billboard charts, jumping up four places to crack into the Top 20 of Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay at No. 19, while also reaching No. 21 on the audience-based R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, on the strength of receiving 3.7 million audience impressions, a 3% gain from the previous week. “Yukon” also climbed to No. 41 on the all-genre Radio Songs chart following a 4% audience increase, reflecting the song’s growing success across multiple radio formats. (Billboard)