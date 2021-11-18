Home » R&B News » Justin Timberlake And Janet Jackson’s SuperBowl Performance Producer Speaks Out

Justin Timberlake And Janet Jackson’s SuperBowl Performance Producer Speaks Out

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl performance producer say they felt "betrayed" by wardrobe mishap. In an upcoming episode of the docuseries The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson former MTV senior vice president Salli Frattini, who was a producer for the halftime show, said, “I was a wreck, personally, and I pretty much just lost it. I was in tears. People were crying. It was really upsetting. It’s very emotional. I felt betrayed.” The producer continued, “My instincts told me that there was a private conversation between wardrobe, stylist and artist where someone thought this would be a good idea, and it backfired.”

After the event, she added, “[Janet] never said anything to us. Here we are trying to ask the person that this has happened to … and she was gone. Then we sought out Justin. We pulled him aside one-to-one. ‘Justin, what just happened?’ He’s like, ‘That was never meant to happen. I was told you guys knew.’ We didn’t. He was very apologetic. He manned up.”

‘The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will air on November 19th on FX.

Related Articles

Kirsten Dunst Cites ‘Extreme’ Pay Gap Between Herself and ‘Spider-Man’ Costar Tobey Maguire
Meghan Markle’s Private Texts Read Out in Court + Visit to Army Base
Celebrity Gossip: Meadow Walker Taylor Lautner, Kim Kardashian and More!
Industry News: SATC, Hocus Pocus 2, Predator and More!
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married
Justin Bieber’s Road To Sobriety Was ‘Extremely Difficult’ Says His Wife Hailey