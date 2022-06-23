Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Awkward Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake has issued an apology for the awkward dance moves he did during a recent performance at Something in the Water festival in Washington, D.C.

In a video on JT's Instagram Story, he said, “D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here. I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, 'Don't you ever do that to me again.'”

He added, “Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe.”

Timberlake had joined Neptunes producer Pharrell Wiliams on stage and performed some of his biggest songs including “Like I Love You,” “Rock Your Body” and “Senorita.” He ended his set with “SexyBack.”