Justin Timberlake Gives ‘Props’ To ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme Creator

Anyone who has spent any time on social media in the last decade knows that April 30th comes with a flood of Justin Timberlake memes.

On May 1st, the singer took the time to call out Kianna Davis, the creator of the popular, “It’s gonna be May” meme, writing, “Now that it’s ACTUALLY May, I have to give props where they are due. Look what you started @astro_kianna.”

Davis tweeted back, “Dude I love you so much. Thank you for this and I'll cherish it forever.”

According to Billboard, Davis also shared Timberlake’s post in her Instagram Story where she added tthat she's sorry he has to see the popular meme every year.