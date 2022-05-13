Justin Timberlake Makes Surprise Cameo In Wife Jessica Biel’s New Series On Hulu

For anyone watching Jessica Biel’s new show, Candy… You may not have realized that you were also watching Justin Timberlake make a cameo.

In an unannounced appearance, Timberlake acted in a fake mustache and fake hair and looked nothing like himself as he played a deputy named Diffy.

Although the two have been married for 9 years, Initially, Biel had no idea that he was interested in the part. To get the job, Timberlake approached her producing partner, instead of her.

Candy is a five-part limited series in which Biel plays the main character. It’s streaming now on Hulu.

