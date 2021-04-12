Justin Timberlake Pushed For ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ To Top Britney Spears’ VMA Appearance

PRPhotos.com

Justin Timberlake pushed for Janet Jackson’s 2004 “wardrobe malfunction” in order to top Britney Spears’ kiss with Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jackson’s stylist Wayne Scot Lukas told Page Six the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal.”

According to Lukas, the original concept for the Super Bowl halftime show was supposed to involve a pearl G-string inspired by Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City character.

The stylist told the outlet, “Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string. But the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

In the end, Timberlake tore off a part of Jackson's top, revealing her breast to 150 million viewers.

Lukas said, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functional wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”