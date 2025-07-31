Justin Timberlake Reveals That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Justin Timberlake has just revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease during his just-completed Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The ten-time Grammy-winning singer shared his health update in a series of Instagram Stories that coincided with the final show of his tour in Istanbul on Wednesday (July 30), disclosing that nerve pain and severe fatigue affected his recent performances. “I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease–which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” he wrote. “Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.” Timberlake contemplated pausing the tour in order to focus on his health, but ultimately he “decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.” Timberlake launched his tour in April 2023, traveling throughout the world while promoting his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. (Variety)