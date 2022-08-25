Justin Timberlake Will Perform At Gala To Support Children’s Hospital

Justin Timberlake is set to perform at a gala to support the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Black-tie event will kick off with red carpet arrivals, followed by a cocktail reception and dinner.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County and the funds raised will provide expert critical care to the hospital’s pediatric patients.

Film star Chris Pine and his father, veteran TV actor Robert Pine, will co-host the event on October 8th, in Santa Monica, California.

