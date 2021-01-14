Home » R&B News » Justin Timberlake Wrote A New Song For The Inauguration

PRPhotos.com
Justin Timberlake announced that he has written a new song for his performance at the presidential inauguration on January 20th.

He revealed that the song, “Better Days”, was written with Ant Clemons during lockdown.

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer wrote, “This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful… and keep working towards a better, more equal future.”

In addition to Timberlake and Clemons, Demi Lovato and John Bon Jovi will also perform at the prime time special hosted by Tom Hanks on the night of the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Celebrating America will air on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT on multiple networks.

