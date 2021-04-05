Justin Timberlake’s Manager Wants Janet Jackson To Forgive Him

PRPhotos.com

Justin Timberlake’s longtime manager took to social media to encourage Janet Jackson to forgive the singer for his role in their infamous 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction.”

On Sunday (March 31st), Jackson posted an inspirational Instagram message that read, in part, “Always choose to heal, not to hurt. To forgive, not to despise.”

Page Six reports that Johnny Wright allegedly commented, “You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin.”

Sources told the publication that Timberlake was “completely unaware” of the comment. Wright’s remarks come about nearly two months after the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer officially apologized to Jackson “for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”