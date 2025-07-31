Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour After Having Dinner Together In Montreal

Justin Trudeau was seen enthusiastically singing along to Katy Perry’s performance of “Firework” during her Montreal stop on her Lifetimes Tour on Wednesday (July 30), just days after they dined together in the city. The moment was captured on fan shot video at the Bell Centre, with Trudeau highly entertained and joyous during the show. Their public interactions – which also included a leisurely stroll together in the park before they had dinner together at the intimate neighborhood restaurant Le Violon that night – have sparked speculation about their possible romantic relationship, especially following Perry’s recent split from Orlando Bloom, though both Perry and Bloom’s reps emphasize that the former couple are both focused on co-parenting. Perry continues her Lifetimes Tour with a handful of remaining Canadian dates, before returning to the U.S. for a series of arena shows throughout August. (Billboard)