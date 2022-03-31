Home » R&B News » Justine Bieber And Kehlani Collaborate On New Single

Justin Bieber and Kehlani have collaborated for a new single that was released yesterday (3-30). Kehlani, who is a 13x Platinum and 2x Grammy nominated artist, will also include “Up at Night” on her next album, Blue Water Road. It comes out on April 29.

Through a press release, she commented on the song, “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night.’ I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

The longtime friends worked together two years on a song called “Get Me,” that appeared on his album, Changes.

