Justin Bieber is the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The singer reached the milestone on the July 24th-dated list as “Stay,” with The Kid LAROI debuted at No. 3.

He lands his achievement at 27 years, four months and three weeks of age, surpassing Drake who was 28 years, 11 months and two weeks old when he celebrated his 100th career title.