Home » R&B News » K. Michelle Calls Camila Cabello A ‘Racist Rat’

K. Michelle Calls Camila Cabello A ‘Racist Rat’

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

K. Michelle took to social media to blast pop singer Camila Cabello after it was revealed that she used the n-word on social media in the past. K tweeted yesterday (December 18th), “Camila Canello needs to find a d*ck to suck. Racist Rat.” After fans told her that she spelled her name wrong, the singer later tweeted, “Whatever her name is.”

Meanwhile, Camila took to Instagram to apologize. She said, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

The 22-year-old continued, “I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”

Cabello closed her statement by saying she would use her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”

Related Articles

Sterling K. Brown Doesn’t Love His Sex Symbol Status
Industry News: A Quiet Place, Mr. Sunshine, To Kill a Mockinbird and More!
R&B Snippets: Chris Brown Summer Walker & Michelle Williams!
Salma Hayek on Lip Fillers, and her New Film “Like a Boss”
Ryan Reynolds Saves Peloton Actress With a Cocktail
Is Beyonce Doing A Las Vegas Residency?