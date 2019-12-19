K. Michelle Calls Camila Cabello A ‘Racist Rat’

PRPhotos.com

K. Michelle took to social media to blast pop singer Camila Cabello after it was revealed that she used the n-word on social media in the past. K tweeted yesterday (December 18th), “Camila Canello needs to find a d*ck to suck. Racist Rat.” After fans told her that she spelled her name wrong, the singer later tweeted, “Whatever her name is.”

Meanwhile, Camila took to Instagram to apologize. She said, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

The 22-year-old continued, “I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”

Cabello closed her statement by saying she would use her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”