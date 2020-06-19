K. Michelle Reignites Beef With Tamar Braxton

PRPhotos.com

K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton are beefing again! It looks like K. Michelle got the minor shade that Tamar threw her way during an appearance on T.S. Madison's Queen's Court. When she was asked if she would participate in a VERZUZ battle with K. Michelle, Tamar remained silent and rang a bell.

Welp, K. Michelle has responded. She said in a video, “I don’t care what people say. I be seeing all the shade and all the little s**t they throw. That ain’t nothing but the devil to try to take you off your pedestal. Who gon be fighting their whole f**king life? I’m not about to be…I’ve been fighting my whole f**king life. I’m supposed to fight a b**ch with no edges? What the f**k you mean? A muppet? I’m supposed to fight that?”

She continued, “. . . like, you can’t go around talkin’ ’bout nobody when you was sleepin’ with a married man! You was sleepin’ with Jermaine Dupri daddy! How you sleep with Jermaine Dupri daddy and get yo’ a** beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in a elevator?…but you wanna talk about me? I don’t f*ck with married men! Hmm. But you so holy…rice and beans and cabbage. Hmm, hmm, hmm. Tellin’ the truth. I ain’t never lied. Got drug up off that elevator. Whoop! Whoop! You know who you are! Whoop! Next!”

Tamar hasn't responded to K. Michelle's claims.



