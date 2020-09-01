Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance During Brandy & Monica Battle

PRPhotos.com

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance during Brandy and Monica's highly anticipated VERZUZ battle last night (August 31st). During her appearance, Senator Harris praised Brandy and Monica for using their voices in a powerful way throughout their careers and urged viewers to make an impact by voting.

Meanwhile, the battle, which garnered over 1.1 million viewers on Instagram, featured the R&B icons playing their biggest hits, including Brandy’s “What About Us?” vs. Monica’s “Everything to Me,” Brandy’s “Full Moon” vs. Monica’s “So Gone,” Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down” vs. Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal,” Brandy’s “Angel in Disguise” vs. Monica’s “U Should’ve Known Better,” Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count” vs. Monica’s “Why I Love You So Much” and more.

In addition to the hits, an awkward Brandy and Monica — who admitted that they hadn't been in the same room with each other for over eight years, reminisced on old times and threw some playful shade at each other.

Although Billboard officially declared Brandy the winner, the culture won last night!

Brandy and Monica compliment each other : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/BrandyAndMonicaGiveEachOtherProps.mp3

Brandy brings up possible tour with Monica : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/BrandyBringsUpTourWithMonica.mp3

Brandy brings up the time Monica almost put hands on her : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/BrandyBringsUpTheTimeMonicaPutHAndsOnHer.mp3

Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on Brandy and Monica’s VERZUZ battle : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/KamalaHarrisAppearsOnBrandyMonicaVerzuzBattle.mp3