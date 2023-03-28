Kandi Burruss And Husband Todd Tucker Address Tamar Braxton’s Threat Accusations

Getty Images

Kandi Burruss has responded to Tamar Braxton's allegations that Kandi's husband, Todd Tucker, threatened Tamar after the two women got into an argument.

Kandi confirmed that her and Tamar exchanged words in the backstage hallway after a show after Tamar re-shared a post on social media attempting to discredit her in favor of television producer Carlos King, whom Kandi had issues with at the time.

Kandi explained on the latest episode of Speak on It, “When I saw her, my intent was just to say ‘hello’ and keep it pushing. I said ‘hello,’ she wanted to know why I didn’t give her extra, and at that point, that’s when the conversation happened.”

Tamar claimed she was apologetic and tried to squash the issue while Kandi said they went back and forth and had an actual argument.

Todd was accused of telling Tamar “You know what it is” in a threatening manner, but Kandi says Todd was actually speaking to her to try to calm her down.

Todd has also confirmed that he was speaking to Kandi.