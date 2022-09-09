Home » R&B News » Kandi Burruss’ Cousin Shot At Her Restaurant

Kand Burruss‘ cousin was shot at the reality star’s Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to TMZ, Kandi’s cousin and the employee got into an argument. Hours later, Chef Melvin Jones was shot in the arm. This isn't the first altercation of this nature to occur at one of Burruss's establishments. Back in 2020 at the singer's Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine restaurant in East Point, a man walked in and shot at another man, injuring three people in the process. The intended victim and two bystanders reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

