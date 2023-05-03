Kandi Burruss Earns First Tony & Emmy Nominations

Getty Images

Kandi Burruss has revealed that she has earned her first Tony and Emmy nominations. On Monday (May 1st), Kandi announced that she had been nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for contributions to La Musica de La Familia.

Kandi responded to the news, saying, “I’ve been screaming all morning, I’m super excited…It’s crazy, it’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in.” She added, “Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow, as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow.”

Then, when the Tony nominations were announced yesterday (May 2nd), Kandi's husband Todd Tucker announced that he and Kandi were celebrating a Tony nomination for August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. He wrote via IG, “Wow we are Tony Award nominated Producers! @kandi your on your way to that EGOT. What a great week Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!”

Kandi responded, “Wow babe! Just wow! Thank you God!!!!” She later added, “Y’all I’ve been screaming & praising God all morning! Wow! Just wow! We got the Tony nomination yall! I’ve been praying for this. To share this moment with my husband is just awesome.”