Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Her Sex Life

Getty Images

RHOA star Kandi Burruss has opened up about her sex life with husband Todd Tucker. During an interview with Tami Roman on Get Into It, Tami revealed that her husband Reggie asks her to do "unrealistic" things in the bedroom after seeing strippers turn up in the club. She asked Kandi if Todd ever asked her to do things that were unrealistic in bed and she responded, ”No. He’s never asked me to do anything that was unrealistic. But for me, I’m open to pretty much try anything in the bedroom that’s…legal! [laughs] As long as I’m not hurting anybody, I’m down with it."

She continued, ”Some women are very weird about bringing other people in the bedroom and stuff like that…" Tami asked, ”You’re OK with that?" and Kandi responded,”Well, yeah. I am. I've done it before and I had fun."

She also revealed that she wouldn't be interested in being with two men at the same time, saying,“I have no interest in having two men at the same time. That just sounds like a whole bunch of work to me."