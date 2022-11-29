Kandi Burruss Said She Had A Great Interaction With NeNe Leakes At Porsha Williams’ Wedding

Getty Images

Kandi Burruss has opened up about a recent run in she had with NeNe Leakes at Porsha Williams' wedding. During an Amazon Live Stream, Burruss said, “NeNe Leakes was there. Cynthia Bailey was there. And, NeNe was very nice to me! We spoke! We shook hands! What!”

She continued, “Now I know a lot of people be saying like, you know, we be having our ups and downs, child, we definitely be having our ups and downs.”

She added, “Then guess what? I ended up running into her again yesterday, the very next day and we hugged. Look at God! Won’t he do it?”

In a previous interview, NeNe said about her on-again-off-again relationship with Kandi, saying, “Honestly, I don’t have an issue with Kandi. This is the God honest truth. I really feel she has an issue with me. I am an original housewife. I feel like that was an issue. I feel like I was noticed a lot. I don’t say this. People say when they think of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ they think of NeNe.” She added, “If I saw her, I would speak to her. I just don’t think she likes my presence.”