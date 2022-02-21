Kanye West Could Face Criminal Charges For Punching Photographer

PRPhotos.com

Kanye West could be in some legal trouble after punching a photographer in Los Angeles last month.

According to a report from TMZ on Saturday (February 19th), the Los Angeles Police Department have been investigating the incident and believe they have enough information to charge Kanye with a crime. The information police has included witness statements and video footage from the scene.

The evidence will reportedly be handed over to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, who will decide whether or not to pursue the case, reject the filing or call Kanye and the alleged victim for an informal office hearing.

Kanye got into the argument with the photographer, who was trying to get an autograph, on January 13th.

This then turned into a physical altercation near Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. around 3 a.m.

KANYE CALLS OUT COREY GAMBLE

In other news, Kanye had some choice words for Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, this past weekend.

Ye shared a picture of Corey on Instagram and said, “God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself ‘a REAL ni**a’ He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to.”

He then said, “So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party. We still never met his family And I guess we never will.”

Kanye continued, “He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree. Now he’s off to his next mission His job is done He’s not messy enough to do something like this.”

Kanye closed out the post, writing, “It’s on purpose I love Kris. This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

KANYE CALLS OUT EVERYONE HE HAS BEEF WITH

In a separate IG post, Kanye listed out everyone he currently has or has had an issue with.

He reposted a list of names uploaded by HipHopNumbers, which included Taylor Swift, Nike, Kim K, Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z, Pete Davidson, Peppa Pig, Drake and more.

Ye said, “Come on guys… This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general.”

He added, “Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”

On another note, Kanye has announced that his Donda 2 album will not be released on streaming services and will instead be available on his $200 Stem Player.

He also turned down a $100 million deal with Apple. Yeezy said in an IG post, “After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art.”

He added, “Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay-Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me.”

OTHER KANYE NEWS

Kanye has also apparently texted Soulja Boy, telling the rapper not to mention himself or Kim Kardashian any more.

Soulja replied, telling Ye, “Or what n***a?”

Soulja added, “I speak on what I want. Go get yo b*tch back.”