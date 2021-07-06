Kanye West Deal With Gap Worth A Billion In First Year

PRPhotos.com

The partnership between Kayne West and Gap is already off to a great start. Financial analysts report it’s worth a billion dollars after its first year.

He entered into a multiyear deal last June with a line of apparel for men, women, and children. As an example: A winter jacket sold out instantly, and is being resold for upwards of $1,000.

West receives royalties on the sale of his collection with Gap, with the option to earn equity as well.

It is believed that Wells Fargo will help drive about $990 million in sales in 2022.

