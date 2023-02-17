Home » R&B News » Kanye West Goes To Police Station To Report Alleged Paparazzi Incident

Kanye West’s new way of dealing with pestering paparazzi is finding the nearest precinct to report privacy concerns when it comes to unwanted photos. West was spotted walking out of the L.A. County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station this week after getting into an argument with media photographers. This subdued approach to getting camera equipment out of immediate vicinity comes after being tapped as a battery suspect with a photographer last month. The alleged incident was reported after he apparently snatched a phone out of someone’s hand who was driving by trying to snap a picture of the celebrity. (TMZ)

