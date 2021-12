PRPhotos.com

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Drake and more attending the memorial for Virgil Abloh yesterday (December 6th). According to TMZ, the service was at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Tyler, The Creator delivered the eulogy at the service. Lauryn Hill also performed at the service.

Other celebrities that attended included Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky.