Kanye West is no longer performing at Coachella festival and according to TMZ, he walked away from $8 million.

Yeezy was supposed to do a two-weekend performance, which would have also cost $500,000 for production.

On another note, according to Page Six, The Weeknd will be replacing Kanye and has demanded the $8 million Ye was supposed to be receiving or else he threatened to pull out from the gig altogether.