Kanye West Presented Diddy With The Lifetime Achievement Award AT The BET Awards

PRPhotos.com

Kanye West made a surprise appearance on the BET Awards last night (June 26th) to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West — who was wearing a full mask, paid tribute to Diddy, saying, “How do we crown our kings? How do we appreciate our kings? To think how far we could just make it off of inspiration.”

Ye continued, “This is my favorite artist. You see what I'm saying? Favorite artist. Everything. Not specifically production, the drip. You know back then it was so many rules to hip hop. He broke all of them. Broke down all the doors.”

He added, “He broke down so many doors about classism, taste, culture, swag. Puff, if I never told you…I love you.”

Ye also joked about his Diddy's “wife choices,” referring to the fact both women were named Kim.

Diddy accepted the award and told the crowd, “First of all, I want to thank god. God, thank you so much. Never leaving my side, keeping me in my purpose, keeping me godly, lifting me up off the ground.” He also thanked his mom and “every artist, every producer, every writer, and every executive I had a chance to work. Thank you to all of my fans who have been with me for over 25 years. I love y'all. I love y'all.”

Diddy lated pledged to donate $1 million to Howard University and another $1 million to Jackson State University.

Jodeci and Mary J. Blige performed a tribute to Diddy. Diddy later hit the stage, surprising the crowd with Shyne, who performed “Bad Boys” with Diddy. Diddy also performed “I Need A Girl Part II,” All About The Benjamins” with The Lox and Lil Kim, “Pass the Courvoisier” with Busta Rhymes and his new hit “Gotta Move On,” with Bryson Tiller. Faith Evans and Maverick City Choir joined Diddy to perform “I'll Be Missing You.”

OTHER BIG MOMENTS FROM THE SHOW

Other big moments during the show included Jack Harlow bringing out Brandy during a performance of “First Class.” Latto — who also won Best New Artist, also surprised the crowd with Mariah Carey during a performance of “Big Energy.” Silk Sonic bought home the award for Album of the Year. Jazmine Sullivan also took home the award for best R&B/pop female artist.

2022 BET AWARD WINNERS

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist The Weeknd

Best Group Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”

Video Director of the Year Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Best New Artist Latto

Album of the Year Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win”

BET Her Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best International Act Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie “King Richard” *WINNER

Best Actor Will Smith – “King Richard”

Best Actress Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award Stephen Curry

SOUND

In clip 1, Mary J. Blige performs “I'm Going Down” during Diddy tribute:

“Boy, I'm going down . . . yeah, why.

In clip 2 Diddy and Shyne perform “Bad Boys”

Ohh, now tell me who wanna get with us. . .. let's go Shyne.”

In clip 3, Diddy, The Lox And Lil Kim perform “All About The Benjamins:

“Sing the song . . . pull the trigger too . . .” (1:40)

In clip 4, Kanye West presents Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award:

“How do we crown our kings? . . . is not legally binding. (audience laughs)” (1:00 . .. OC: not legally binding

In clip 5, Kanye West says Diddy influenced his wife choices:

“This is my favorite artist . . . thanks for that Puff (laughs).” (1:05 OC . . . for that Puff (laughs)”

In clip 6, Kanye West says he came out of hiatus for Diddy:

“I took a little hiatus . . . if I never told you, I love you.” (1:00 OC . .. I love you)

In clip 7, Diddy shouts out people who was there for him while he was in a dark place:

“Ayo, Imma keep it 100 with y'all, I was in a dark place . .. I wanna thank Cassie for holding me down.”

In clip 8, Diddy reveals his ultimate dream for black people:

“When I was a kid . . . on the same block.(applause)” (1:26 OC . . . on the same block (applause)

In clip 9, Chloe Bailey performs “Panties To the Side”:

“Work that out like you should . . . Imma make my neighbors grow.”

In clip 10, Giveon performs “I Pretend”:

“Lies so sweet. . . truth baby no.”

In clip 11, Silk Sonic wins “Album of the Year”:

“Thank you guys so much . . . love y'all, goodnight!”

In clip 12, Latto and Mariah Carey perform “Big Energy”:

“You gon have to come and see this .. Mariah Carey!(applause)” 1:05 OC . . .Mariah Carey)

In clip 13, Jodeci performs “Come & Talk To Me: “I've been watchin you … oh ohh ohh.” (1:15 OC . . . ohh ohh ohhh)