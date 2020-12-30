Kanye West Turned Down By Nintendo

PRPhotos.com

Kanye West was once turned down by Nintendo. A few years back as he was building his lucrative empire and collaborating with Adidas, he had made a pitch to Nintendo that wasn’t received very well.

According to HipHopDX, the onetime CEO of the company explained his actions during a podcast. He said, “We had so many different projects at Nintendo going on that the possibility of doing something with Kanye just wasn’t there. And so I had to find a way to politely decline this opportunity to work with him.”

He told Kanye, “You don’t want to work with us because we’re tough, we’re hard. All we do is push for the very best content. We would not be the type of partner you would want to work with. And he looks at me and says, ‘Reggie, you’re exactly the type of partner I want because of that reason!’ It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”

In 2016, Kanye released a trailer for a mobile game called Only One, which was inspired by the death of his mother Donda West and the single, “Only One” featuring Paul McCartney.

According to a 2019 report from The Gamer, the film and animation studio Encyclopedia Pictura is “no longer involved” with the project.

TL;DR:

Kanye West was once turned down by Nintendo. CEO of the company told him, “You don’t want to work with us because we’re tough.” In 2016, Kanye released a trailer for a mobile game called Only One. The company that produced the game is no longer involved.