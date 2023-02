After spewing antisemitic and other prejudice comments weeks after ringing in the New Year, Kanye West has kept a low profile as brands and record labels have parted ways with the unstable artist. Now, West’s lawyers are following suit—the New York-based attorneys served him papers this week outlining that they want to part ways with their soon-to-be former client. Official documents were made public in a newspaper and West’s new lawyer confirmed the split. (VLADTV)