Kardashian Roundup: Kim Keeps Kanye’s Name, Star Search Audition + More!

KIM POSTS STAR SEARCH AUDITION VIDEO: Kim Kardashian shared an amazing throwback video featuring her, Khloe and Kourtney auditioning for Star Search. The three appear to lip synch to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” while wearing matching metallic outfits chosen by Kris Jenner. The reality star wrote on Instagram, “Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!!” The family matriarch commented on the post, “Those were the days!!!! When I got to dress you guys!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist…” KHLOE CELEBRATES SOCIAL MEDIA MILESTONE WITH TOPLESS PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian celebrated hitting a social media milestone Wednesday (Aug. 25th) night. The reality star added a photo of herself topless in honor of her 178 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Kardashian is seen wearing a pair of jeans with her long blonde hair covering up her breasts. KIM PLANS TO KEEP KANYE'S LAST NAME: Kim Kardashian has no plans to change her last name amid her divorce with Kanye West. A source tells E! News, “Because West is the kids' last name, she plans to keep it too. It makes it easier and not confusing for them.” The Insider added, “They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it's in the kids' best interest to all have the same last name.” The couple shares four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2,