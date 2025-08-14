Karol G Named As Headliner For NFL Halftime Show In Brazil

On Thursday (August 14), it was announced that Latin music superstar Karol G will headline the NFL halftime show in São Paulo, Brazil, during the Week One game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on September 5. The event is set to take place at Corinthians Arena, and will mark the NFL’s first-ever live broadcast on YouTube, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. “It’s truly an honor and a moment I’m so proud to be part of,” Karol G said of her upcoming performance. “I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in São Paulo and fans all around the world.” Karol G will perform music from her 2025 Billboard No. 3-charting album, Tropicoqueta, as well as her award-winning back catalog, and she will be joined by local Brazilian singer Ana Castela, who will perform the country’s national anthem, “Hino Nacional Brasileiro.” (Rolling Stone)