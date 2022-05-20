Karrine Steffans Speaks On Dating Lil Wayne And Bow Wow While Being Married

During an interview with the Good Moms Bad Choices podcast, Elizabeth Ovesen, formerly known as Karrine “Superhead” Steffans, discussed dating Lil Wayne and Bow Wow while she was married.

She said, “Wayne and Bow are my two boyfriends and they're gonna be calling at three o'clock in the morning. Wayne had the house number. Mind you, I have my kid, my husband has his kid. We have kids! And by the way, it's my house that I pay for, I pay all the bills, everybody is dependent on me, I'm the boss b*tch, you don't pay for nothing.”

She continued, “I remember one particular night, I was in my car, I was backing out of the driveway, he moved his car into the street and then he gave me a kiss goodbye.” She told him that she would be home in two or three days because she was spending time with one of her “boyfriends.”

She added, “And then I would go home to my husband. He would have my dinner waiting, my bathwater ran… And with like a glass of wine.” She alsovclaimed her husband would ask if she “had fun.”