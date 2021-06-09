Katt Williams Accuses Cedric The Entertainer Of Stealing His Material

During a recent radio interview, Katt Williams accused Cedric The Entertainer of stealing his jokes for the Kings of Comedy tour. He said, “When it initially happen to me it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings Of Comedy.”

He continued, “The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings Of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft. I really took it really personally with Cedric the Entertainer at that time.”

He added, “We have to understand that it either goes one of two ways. Either you are originally creating or you are borrowing bits and pieces.”