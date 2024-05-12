Katy Perry’s “Roar” Music Video Reaches 4 Billion Streams On YouTube

Getty Images

The iconic music video for Katy Perry’s “Roar” has surpassed 4 billion streams on YouTube. The milestone makes “Roar” the most viewed music video for a female artist in the history of the platform. “Roar” has also achieved similar success on the pop music charts, as the 2013 single from Perry’s album Prism spent two weeks at the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2014, “Roar” was nominated for Grammy Awards for both Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The song was later Diamond certified by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2017, making Perry the first artist to have three Diamond-certified singles in the US; “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” and “Roar.” (Billboard)