Kaytranada And Justice Set To Launch Co-Headlining North America Arena Tour

On Thursday (July 17), Kaytranada and Justice announced the dates and details of their fall 2025 co-headlining North America arena tour. The 13-date jaunt kicks off on October 16 in Vancouver, stopping in major music markets like Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Atlanta, before concluding on November 16 in Miami. The official tour poster includes a yet-to-be-revealed date between stops in Oakland and San Diego, with fans speculating that it may be a special show planned for Los Angeles. The upcoming tour continues the ongoing collaboration between the electronic artists, who shared the stage at Miami’s III Points Festival last October, with Kaytranada later remixing Justice’s 2024 single, “Neverender,” which features Tame Impala. Presale tickets for the tour go on-sale on July 22, with general on-sale starting on Friday (July 25). (Rolling Stone)