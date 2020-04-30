Kehlani Addresses Issues With Kamaiyah

PRPhotos.com

Kehlani has addressed issues that she has with fellow Bay Area artist, rapper Kamaiyah. The two were set to do a project together last year but it looks like that isn't happening anymore. During a recent Instagram Live, Kamaiyah said that she and Oakland native Keyshia Cole are the only certified people from their hometown. She said, “I’m from High Street, 3170. Apartment 303 verified. Keyshia [Cole] can tell you where she from in the 80s. Tell me where the other person from. Period, n*gga. On everything.”

When fans asked if she was talking about Kehlani, Kamaiyah responded, “I ain’t answering no questions. That n*gga been knowing what it is. It’s up. It’s been up for a while. Y’all keep asking me questions. I don’t f*ck with her at all. She know why; that’s that.”

Kehlani addressed the issues, tweeting, “i’m STILL not speaking negatively on someone i once cared about. that i have a matching tattoo with. that i respected and admired."

She continued, “business didn’t work out on a collaborative project, i withdrew and got a ‘green light’ on my family and friends. AND ITS STILL LOVE ON THIS SIDE.”

She added, “reached out countless amounts of times to be adults. to say ‘you have been around my child.’ still met with internet antics, false rumors that don’t make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE. & me all of a sudden not being from the same city that i was from when we were cool..”

Kehani said that it is still all love on her side. She explained, “i’m not sickin no fans on nobody, no blogs, no disses in songs, ITS REALLY LOVE. if you was beefin at the wedding you shoulda been beefin at the wedding you shouldn’t had brought it to somebody else album release week!!!”

Kehlani is set to release her sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn't on May 8th.