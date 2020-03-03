Home » R&B News » Kehlani Announces She’s Done Working On Her Album

Kehlani Announces She’s Done Working On Her Album

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kehlani has new music on the way. According to Rap-Up, the singer revealed that she has completed her sophomore album. She said on Friday (February 28th), “Album done.” A fan replied to her tweet and said, “Kehlani is about to drop the best project of her career.” Kehlani then replied, “Never lied.”

No word on the album’s title or when it will drop just yet.

Her most recent mixtape, While We Wait, dropped a year ago and was the follow-up to her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage.

She is also scheduled to tour with Justin Bieber starting on May 14th in Seattle.

Related Articles

Fran Drescher on Not Having Kids, Loving Fame
Kerry Washington Talks Creating Her Own Opportunity
Oprah Takes A Tumble On Stage
Police Do Welfare Check on Chad Johnson, Hospitalize Him
Black Ink Crew’s Sky Speaks On Fight With Son: ‘I Said What I Said’
Tyler Perry Hires Medical Examiner To Perform Second Autopsy On Nephew