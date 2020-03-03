Kehlani Announces She’s Done Working On Her Album

PRPhotos.com

Kehlani has new music on the way. According to Rap-Up, the singer revealed that she has completed her sophomore album. She said on Friday (February 28th), “Album done.” A fan replied to her tweet and said, “Kehlani is about to drop the best project of her career.” Kehlani then replied, “Never lied.”

No word on the album’s title or when it will drop just yet.

Her most recent mixtape, While We Wait, dropped a year ago and was the follow-up to her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage.

She is also scheduled to tour with Justin Bieber starting on May 14th in Seattle.