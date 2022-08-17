Kehlani Ends Concert Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out In The Crowd

PRPhotos.com

Kehlani reportedly ended a concert in Philadelphia early after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show. According to Uproxx, before ending the show, Kehlani told the audience, “I can’t have this. This is not OK. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now. … I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am. I love you, get home safe.”

After the show, Kehlani wrote via her IG Stories, “philly thanks for an incredible evening. i care about you guys more than anything & i put you before anything else. thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence swift care for everyone in my audience. outstanding job. i can’t wait to come back. love you Philly. cannot stress how much i love all of you, and how important you are to me. seeing you all on tour for the first time in so many years has really reminded me what i do it for. i hope you know how deep my love runs. thank you for everything.”

According to Rolling Stone, officials at the Mann Center said that nobody was transported to the hospital during the concert, but three people were given “minimal treatment on site.”