Kehlani is fed up with doing interviews. The singer took to social media to declare that she will no longer do any interviews to promote her new album Blue Water Road. She wrote via IG Story, “No more interviews. Support the music or don't Im done.”

In another slide, she added, “All I care about is me fans, only people I care about serving is the fans, I'm here for y'all and that's it.”