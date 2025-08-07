Kehlani Offering Free Laundry Services To Mothers To Mark ‘Folded’ Success

Kehlani is expressing gratitude to her fans for the support of her latest single, “Folded,” by offering free laundry services to mothers across the country. The singer, who understands the challenges single mothers face, is paying it forward through a partnership with the nonprofit organization Current Initiatives and their Laundry Project. In a post on Instagram, Kehlani wrote, “growing up i knew how hard it was for all the single mamas in my family to get the tasks done on top of it all. clean clothes is a basic necessity. i got yall.” The song “Folded” details the peaceful end of a relationship, and it has gained popularity on TikTok. The free laundry services will take place on Saturday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to noon local time at participating laundromats in several cities, including Long Beach, Oakland, Charlotte, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City. Kehlani will not be present at the events. (Complex)