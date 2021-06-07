Kehlani Opens Up About How Her Daughter’s Father Reacted To Her Coming Out As Lesbian

PRPhotos.com

Kehlani has opened up about coming out as lesbian to her daughter's father, ex Javaughn Young-White. In a Facebook Watch special ‘Pride On! Kehlani & Larray’s Excellent Pride Ride,’ the singer-songwriter said, “I have a two-year-old daughter…She’s the best. Me and her dad are like really, really close friends, and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents.”

She continued, “We just focus on being a team, honestly, and when I was able to tell him, like, I’ve come to newer terms with my sexuality and he’s super super super supportive.”

Kehlani also discussed how she and Young-White normalize other parental relationships in addition to “mom and dad.” She explained, “Like usually where people would bring up ‘mom and dad,’ we also say ‘mom and mom’ and ‘dad and dad."”