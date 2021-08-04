Kehlani Quit Smoking Weed Because She Wasn’t ‘The Most Productive Pothead’

PRPhotos.com

Kehlani has opened up about quitting marijuana back in 2018, saying that she wasn't the most "productive pothead." She explained in a TikTok video, "I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective. People think I'm sh*tting on weed, I'm not."

She continued, "I loved weed when I was involved with it. It's a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don't think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it. I wasn't the most productive pothead."

She added,"It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day. I stopped to regulate my body and myself. I got to a point where I couldn't eat, sleep, or be at a social gathering. I couldn't kick it without smoking weed and I just didn't want it to have that hold on my life anymore. And also my throat and lungs were tired of me," she added.

Kehlani made it clear that she is not judging people who indulge in weed, adding that she “went to see a throat doctor and he told me I only had a few years left of singing.” She added, “I never smoked one again. Call it scared straight. Cold turkey."