Kehlani Responds To Backlash Over The Instagram Caption She Wrote On Photos With Bryson Tiller

Kehlani has responded to backlash she received on Instagram after sharing images from her music video with Bryson Tiller.

In the video for Tiller’s song “Always Forever,” there are rather intimate moments between him and Kehlani. The singer shared still shots from the visual on IG on Thursday (October 22nd) and included a caption that said, “To one of my dearest friends.. matching tattoos, years worth of stories, nights of dying laughter and holding eachother down in the roughest times.. I'm so proud of you. Thank you for being so solid. Always Forever music video out now @brysontiller.”

Fans were confused by the caption because Bryson Tiller is currently in a relationship with a woman named Kendra Bailey, whom he just had a child with.

After receiving criticism over the social media post, Kehlani wrote on her IG Story, "I post lengthy captions about all my friends. You would have to follow me to know that. Lengthy posts when their albums drop, birthdays, collabs with them, etc. That's just me. But bless it! Cheers. Goin back into the cuuuutz. NEW FEATURES DROPPING TONIGHT."

