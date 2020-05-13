Kehlani Talks About Being Scrutinized On Social Media

PRPhotos.com

Kehlani has opened up about being scrutinized on social media. She told Teen VOGUE, “I’m not annoyed [with fame]. It’s more like I pick and choose my battles. I get scrutinized so much…It’s one of those things where I think I’ve been so open with how much it’s affected me that people know I can be poked at, so they continue to poke…"

She continued, "That’s why when people do that whole, ‘These new girls, they need to be like Beyoncé and Aaliyah. Aaliyah would never be on Instagram, commenting back.’ It’s like, ‘Bro, Aaliyah didn’t have an Instagram! It didn’t exist. Beyoncé was a whole grown adult before Instagram came out.’ You can’t compare us. We grew up getting dissected.”

She also discussed spending a lot of time analyzing everything she said in the public in the past. She said, “If I’d have spent more time knowing myself and getting to know myself and learning to really, really trust and love myself, then all of that wouldn’t have bothered me so much and I could have saved myself so much unnecessary bullsh*t.”

KEHLANI ON LOVE

Kehlani also discussed love, saying, “I have one married couple in my family and it’s my grandpa and his wife, and it’s still kind of a relationship that… still feels far away to me. I’m used to single moms. I’m used to baby daddies not being around. I’m used to arguments and fights and people not talking to each other and people having mass secrets."

She continued, "I’m not used to positive love. So it took me a long time to learn what positive love is…. Love doesn’t have to be difficult and it doesn’t have to hurt to measure how much and how good and how deep it is. We grew up getting taught the ride-or-die mentality.”