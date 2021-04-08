Keke Palmer Opens Up About Being A Child Star

PRPhotos.com

KeKe Palmer has opened up about the downside of being a child star. In an interview with Instyle's Ladies First with Laura Brown, she said that as a child star, sometimes she felt like her emotions weren't prioritized.

She explained, “At a young age in the child entertainer world your emotions are always the last thing that people care about. I think you get really quickly into being a people-pleaser and trying to be everything that everybody wants you to be. And so I think in a lot of that, you end up being misunderstood. When you’re not always being agreeable, you’re a brat.”

She continued, “It’s always been a bit of a thing for me because people have had all these expectations of who they want me to be at a very young age. How they want me to act and how they want me to respond. I’ve fought a lot of that most of my adult life, and I’m still new into my adult life.”